Criminal Practice – Sentence enhancement improper without "overt act" predicates

Criminal Practice – Sentence enhancement improper without "overt act" predicates

By: Rebecca Lightle June 21, 2018

The district court erred in sentencing the defendant as a career offender because his prior convictions for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine are not controlled substance offenses for career offender purposes. No career-offender predicates Appellant Ron Whitley’s prior conspiracy convictions do not qualify as controlled substance offenses under the Sentencing Guidelines. Because ...

