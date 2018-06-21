Quantcast
Reasonableness needed to monitor sex offenders (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 21, 2018

  Electronic monitoring of a person convicted of misdemeanor failure to register as a sex offender is no longer mandatory based on a South Carolina Supreme Court opinion issued June 13. Instead, the court must now rule on the reasonableness of such an imposition on a case-by-case basis. “It’s a giant step in the right direction for ...

