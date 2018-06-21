Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Statistical significance analysis must be reliable (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle June 21, 2018

Experts’ calculation and application of statistical significance (p-values) must be relevant, reliable, and not likely to confuse jurors. After plaintiffs’ expert opinions were excluded, their non-expert evidence was not sufficient to survive summary judgment, and the district court appropriately granted it against all plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation. Background Pfizer manufactures Lipitor, a drug prescribed to lower ...

