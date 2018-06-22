Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection – TCPA – Junk Fax Prevention Act – Franchise Vendor (access required)

Consumer Protection – TCPA – Junk Fax Prevention Act – Franchise Vendor (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno June 22, 2018

Defendant argues that a fax advertising its wares was solicited because plaintiff consented to receive faxes from plaintiff’s franchisor by entering into a franchise agreement whereby it agreed that the franchisor and affiliates could offer assistance to plaintiff – a franchisee – in purchasing items for use at plaintiff’s hotel. Defendant further maintains that this ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo