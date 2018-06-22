Empty tour bus driver killed after hitting truck on I-20

GRANITEVILLE (AP) Authorities say the driver of an empty tour bus has died after rear-ending a flatbed truck carrying a tank in stopped traffic on a South Carolina interstate.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said 73-year-old William White of Rock Hill was ejected from the bus in the crash June 21 near the Graniteville exit on Interstate 20.

Carlton said in a release that White was following an empty Majestic Tours bus. The first bus missed a stopped flatbed truck carrying a military vehicle, but the coroner says White slammed into the back of the truck.

State Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones posted on Twitter that a tank fell off the flatbed truck and it took hours to remove it from the shoulder of I-20.

Authorities say the truck driver wasn’t seriously injured.

