Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Empty tour bus driver killed after hitting truck on I-20

Empty tour bus driver killed after hitting truck on I-20

By: The Associated Press June 22, 2018

GRANITEVILLE (AP) Authorities say the driver of an empty tour bus has died after rear-ending a flatbed truck carrying a tank in stopped traffic on a South Carolina interstate.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said 73-year-old William White of Rock Hill was ejected from the bus in the crash June 21 near the Graniteville exit on Interstate 20.

Carlton said in a release that White was following an empty Majestic Tours bus. The first bus missed a stopped flatbed truck carrying a military vehicle, but the coroner says White slammed into the back of the truck.

State Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones posted on Twitter that a tank fell off the flatbed truck and it took hours to remove it from the shoulder of I-20.

Authorities say the truck driver wasn’t seriously injured.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo