Insurance – Auto – Named Driver Exclusion – New Licensee (access required)

Insurance – Auto – Named Driver Exclusion – New Licensee (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 22, 2018

Even though plaintiff Vang never turned in a driver’s license to the Department of Motor Vehicles or obtained other auto insurance, since plaintiff Thao signed an endorsement excluding Vang from his policy, the policy did not provide coverage when Vang had an accident while she was taking the DMV driving test. The court grants the defendant-insurer’s ...

