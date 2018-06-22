Prosecutor: No wrongdoing in South Carolina inmate’s death

CONWAY (AP) A prosecutor says there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing by authorities in the death of an inmate in a South Carolina jail in March.

News outlets reported that Horry County prosecutor Scott Hixon reviewed a State Law Enforcement Division investigation of the death of 25-year-old Christopher Bennett in the county jail.

Hixon says there was evidence that Bennett had swallowed two bags of drugs March 22 as he was being taken to the jail after a traffic stop. He was placed in a cell around 9:20 p.m. and was found unresponsive about 10:15 p.m. and died two days later.

A pathologist said Bennett died from drug-induced heart problems.

Bennett’s family had complained recently about the lack of information they received.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

