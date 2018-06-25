Quantcast
Civil Practice – Venue – Contract – Forum Selection Clause – New Jersey Denny’s Franchise (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 25, 2018

Where an experienced franchise owner willingly agreed to litigate her claims in South Carolina courts, this court will enforce the forum selection clauses in the parties’ franchise and guaranty agreements. The court denies defendants’ motion to dismiss for improper venue or to transfer venue to New Jersey. Although a number of relevant events occurred outside South Carolina, ...

