Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Consumer Protection / Consumer Protection – Unsolicited Faxes – Opt-out – Conflicting Evidence – Established Business Relationship (access required)

Consumer Protection – Unsolicited Faxes – Opt-out – Conflicting Evidence – Established Business Relationship (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 25, 2018

In the defendant-fax sender’s records, there is an “N” next to the word “fax” on plaintiff’s account profile. Defendant has not shown that this means plaintiff took an affirmative action to opt in to receiving future faxes from defendants. The court denies defendants’ motion for summary judgment. Plaintiff has admitted that its now-retired employee, Virginia McCuen, did ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo