Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – UCC – Factoring Agreement – Overpayment – Unjust Enrichment Claim (access required)

Contract – UCC – Factoring Agreement – Overpayment – Unjust Enrichment Claim (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 25, 2018

A general contractor cannot recover from its subcontractor’s financing company/creditor based on the general contractor’s allegations that it mistakenly paid more than the subcontractor was due and that it made those payments directly to the subcontractor’s creditor pursuant to a notice of assignment. The court grants the creditor’s motion to dismiss the general contractor’s claims for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo