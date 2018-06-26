Quantcast
County sold house for back taxes, didn't tell owner

By: Phillip Bantz June 26, 2018

  A South Carolina county’s alleged failure to follow the law has led to the undoing of the forced tax sale of a home, which happened without the owner’s knowledge. The homeowner, Corretta McMillan, paid some of the property taxes on the residence while she was in the dark about the 2007 tax sale in Bamberg ...

