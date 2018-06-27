Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Comments sought on reappointment of U.S. Magistrate Judge Austin (access required)

Comments sought on reappointment of U.S. Magistrate Judge Austin (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 27, 2018

United States Magistrate Judge Jacquelyn Austin’s term in office is due to expire Feb. 7, 2019, and the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina is seeking comments on whether she should be recommended for reappointment. The South Carolina Bar asks that written comments be submitted by July 18 in an envelope marked personal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo