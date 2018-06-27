Quantcast
Jury burns landlord in 2013 fire, awards tenant $1.2M (access required)

Jury burns landlord in 2013 fire, awards tenant $1.2M (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 27, 2018

  A company that failed to restore its fire-damaged building has been ordered by a Charleston County jury to pay more than $1.2 million in damages to one of its tenants, plaintiffs’ attorneys have reported. Court documents show that Sea Island Food Group was awarded actual and punitive damages in its tortious interference with contract claim ...

