SC company settles with shareholders for $50 million

SC company settles with shareholders for $50 million

By: Matt Chaney June 27, 2018

A Rock Hill-based company that makes and sells 3D printers reached a $50 million settlement with shareholders who bought the company’s stock and suffered losses from an alleged fraud June 25. The fraud allegedly took place between Oct. 29, 2013 and May 5, 2015, when 3D Systems Corp. allegedly misled shareholders regarding expected earnings and demand ...

