Warrant: Guard smuggled drugs 3 months after being hired

By: The Associated Press June 27, 2018

KERSHAW (AP) Authorities say a South Carolina guard was arrested for trying to smuggle marijuana into prison less than three months after she was hired.

Arrest warrants say Rena Hoover hid two plastic zipper bags with what looked like marijuana in a brown sock in her pants pocket as she entered Kershaw Correctional Institution on June 25.

The warrants say a contraband officer smelled an odor like marijuana and the plastic bags were found when she was searched.

The Corrections Department said Hoover was hired on April 9 and fired the same day she was arrested.

Hoover is charged with furnishing a prisoner with contraband, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office. It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

