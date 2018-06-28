Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Attorneys / Attorneys – Administrative & Civil Practice – Interlocutory Appeals – Scheduling Conflict (access required)

Attorneys – Administrative & Civil Practice – Interlocutory Appeals – Scheduling Conflict (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno June 28, 2018

Where the Administrative Law Court reversed and remanded the Office of Motor Vehicle Hearings’ dismissal of plaintiff’s challenge to the suspension of her driver’s license, the ALC’s decision was not a final order and was not immediately appealable. The court notes the scheduling conflict that led to the OMVH dismissal and recommends that – although Rule ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo