House overrides veto of criminal record erasing bill

COLUMBIA (AP) A bill that expands the number of crimes that can be erased from criminal records in South Carolina is one step away from being law.

The House overrode Gov. Henry McMaster’s veto of the bill June 27 with only one vote supporting the governor.

The veto now goes to the Senate where a two-thirds vote would make the bill law. Senators passed the proposal 38-2 in May.

The bill Is backed by business leaders who are having trouble filling jobs as minor crimes eliminate potential candidates.

The proposal allows people who keep clean records for anywhere from three to 20 years depending on the crime to have their records expunged. It also allows all first-time drug convictions to be erased.

