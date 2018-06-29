Quantcast
Criminal Practice – CSC – Evidence – Hearsay – Pediatrician's Testimony

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 29, 2018

A specific objection was sufficient to preserve the issue of the violation of Rule 803, SCRE, when a pediatrician’s testimony went well beyond the time and place of the alleged child abuse. The pediatrician’s testimony constituted glaringly inadmissible testimony, and, given the state’s highlighting of this testimony to the jury, its admission was not harmless. We ...

