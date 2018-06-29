Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / S.C. Supreme Court / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – DNA Testing Lab – Certified Question (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – DNA Testing Lab – Certified Question (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 29, 2018

When a genetic testing laboratory performs testing at the request of a patient’s treating physician for the purpose of assisting the treating physician in detecting an existing disease or disorder, the lab qualifies as a “licensed health care provider[]” under S.C. Code Ann. § 38-79-410. The answer to the federal district court’s question is “Yes.” As defined ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo