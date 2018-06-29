Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Upset in Columbia (access required)

Upset in Columbia (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 29, 2018

Here’s a surprise from last Tuesday’s voting: A political newcomer, Kambrell Garvin, knocked off a 10-year veteran of the South Carolina House, Rep. Joe McEachern, D-Richland County, for the Democratic nomination. Here’s another surprise: Garvin is a law student at the University of South Carolina law school. Do the math: Garvin would have been in the 11th grade when ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo