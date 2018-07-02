Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Murder – Self-Defense – Defense of Others – Offensive Use

Criminal Practice – Murder – Self-Defense – Defense of Others – Offensive Use

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 2, 2018

  Where defendant struck a lethal blow to the head of a person who tried to intervene in an argument between defendant and his girlfriend, the state – at least in this case – was not entitled to use “defense of others” to counteract defendant’s assertion of self-defense. We reverse defendant’s murder conviction and remand for a ...

