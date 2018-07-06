Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Corporate / Corporate – Piercing the Veil – Amalgamation of Interests – Manager’s Ownership Accrual (access required)

Corporate – Piercing the Veil – Amalgamation of Interests – Manager’s Ownership Accrual (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 6, 2018

  The court formally recognizes the amalgamation of interests, or single business enterprise, theory for piercing the corporate veil. However, (1) the trial court overlooked the fact that the corporations in question were S-corporations, which are allowed to overlook corporate formalities; (2) the trial court failed to assign the burden of proof to plaintiff, as the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo