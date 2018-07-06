Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Life – Assignment – Insured’s Beneficiary Designation – Interpleader (access required)

Insurance – Life – Assignment – Insured’s Beneficiary Designation – Interpleader (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 6, 2018

  Even though Carla Durham, who was insured by the life insurance policy at issue, named defendant Hiller as her beneficiary, since (1) the policy was owned by Durham’s company, (2) her company assigned the policy to defendant A.E. Pennebaker Co. in exchange for a line of credit, and (3) there is no evidence that the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo