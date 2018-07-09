Quantcast
Man arrested for threatening SC lawmaker online

By: The Associated Press July 9, 2018

CHARLESTON (AP) Law enforcement officials have arrested a man who they say threatened a South Carolina lawmaker on his Facebook page.

The Associated Press reports South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 28-year-old Ian Nicholas Nix is charged with threatening the life, person or family of a public official. According to SLED, Nix sent a death threat to Spartanburg Republican state Rep. Steven Long.

According to authorities, Nix sent a message on June 1 which refers to Long as “right wing scum” and told him “Your party’s days are numbered.”

In the same message, authorities said, Nix told Long in the same message, “You’re a (expletive) dead man.”

Nix is being held in the Spartanburg County jail. It is not clear whether he has an attorney.

