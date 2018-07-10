Charleston imposes short-term rental rules

CHARLESTON (AP) One of South Carolina’s most popular tourist destinations is imposing new rules for residents who use their homes for short-term rentals.

WCSC-TV reported Charleston is cracking down on people who offer rentals through Airbnb, VRBO, HomeAway or other companies, but who lack the proper permits. The city is taking action after complaints that short-term renters use too many parking spaces and party late at night.

The rules taking effect July 10 include fire marshal inspections, business licenses and other requirements. Breaking the rules can bring fines of up to $1,087 a day, and 30 days in jail.

Dan Riccio with the city’s livability and tourism department says he’s hired three enforcement officers to focus full-time on short-term rentals. They’re equipped with software enabling them to track rentals in real time.

