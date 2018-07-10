Quantcast
Printing money: $50M settles securities fraud

By: David Donovan July 10, 2018

  A Rock Hill-based 3D printing company has agreed to pay shareholders $50 million to settle claims that the company’s management made false statements that caused its stock price to boom—and then crash just as fiercely once those misrepresentations were corrected. 3D Systems’ share price rocketed earlier this decade, apparently fueled by investor euphoria over the economic ...

