Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Punitives not apportioned for split-limit auto policy (access required)

Punitives not apportioned for split-limit auto policy (access required)

By: David Donovan July 10, 2018

  Drivers who’ve been injured by underinsured motorists have received a potentially significant legal ruling in their favor, as the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled that any punitive damages awarded to accident victims don’t have be apportioned between those sustained for bodily injury and property damage under their insurance policies. In 2015, a drunken driver crossed ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo