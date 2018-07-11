Quantcast
Home / News / News Briefs / SC prisons spent $11.5M on lawyers, claims since 2013 (access required)

By: Matt Chaney July 11, 2018

Eighteen lawsuits have been filed against the South Carolina Department of Corrections since an April prison riot left seven inmates dead and 22 others injured. These lawsuits are likely to increase the already steep cost created by litigation brought against the prison system. The Post & Courier reports that between 2013 and May 2018, the state’s insurer ...

