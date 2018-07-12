Quantcast
Arbitration – Clickwrap/Browsewrap – Sufficient Notice – Hotel Taxes – Breach of Contract (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno July 12, 2018

Contrary to plaintiff’s argument, a customer on defendant’s website is indeed required to accept defendant’s “Terms of Service” as part of making a hotel reservation. In any event, defendant used an enforceable hybrid between a clickwrap and a browsewrap: by expressly agreeing to click and "Complete Reservation," the consumer is impliedly agreeing to the Terms ...

