Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Labor & Employment – Interstate Commerce – Statutory Claims (access required)

Arbitration – Labor & Employment – Interstate Commerce – Statutory Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 12, 2018

Even if plaintiff never treated a patient from outside South Carolina, she does not refute the defendant-employer’s other arguments which show that the parties’ employment contract involved interstate commerce, e.g., 95 percent of approximately 400 shipments of equipment and supplies received by defendant during plaintiff’s employment were shipped from outside of South Carolina. The parties’ ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo