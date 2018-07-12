Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Rights / Civil Rights – Medicaid Program – Former Governor’s Liability (access required)

Civil Rights – Medicaid Program – Former Governor’s Liability (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno July 12, 2018

Plaintiffs’ allegations against former Governor Nikki Haley relate simply to her alleged supervisory responsibility as governor, and there is no evidence that Haley was personally involved in the reduction of plaintiff’s Medicaid services, failure to provide adequate care, or alleged misuse of the administrative review process. Therefore, to the extent Ambassador Haley remains a party ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo