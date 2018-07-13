Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – ER PA – Crohn’s Disease (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – ER PA – Crohn’s Disease (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno July 13, 2018

Plaintiff’s expert agreed that (1) the defendant-physician’s assistant’s duty was to bring plaintiff’s test results to the attention of a physician on duty and (2) the defendant-ER physician’s actions would not likely have been different had the PA brought the concern to him. Nowhere is it suggested that the PA had a duty to bring ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo