Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – ER Visits – Crohn’s Disease (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Expert Testimony – ER Visits – Crohn’s Disease (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno July 13, 2018

With regard to plaintiff’s September 2013 visit to an emergency room, her expert’s theory of the ER doctor’s liability boils down to the fact that – by not admitting plaintiff to the hospital – the ER doctor left plaintiff in the hands of the defendant-gastroenterologist, who allegedly diagnosed Crohn’s disease but failed to inform plaintiff ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo