Probate judicial nominees chosen (access required)

By: Matt Chaney July 18, 2018

Primary elections for probate judge positions were held June 12. The South Carolina Bar recently published a list of the candidates who will be on the November 6 ballot. Many are running unopposed, but Republican Judge Kenneth Fulp Jr. will face competition in Beaufort County from Democratic newcomer Vernell Scott, a family law practitioner in the area. In ...

