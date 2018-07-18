Quantcast
Workers comp filing fees to increase in August (access required)

By: Matt Chaney July 18, 2018

Beginning Aug. 1, worker’s compensation filing fees in South Carolina will increase to $50. The General Assembly authorized the $25 increase as part of their 2018-2019 budget in an effort to fund the development of the IT Legacy Modernization Project, according to a news release from the Worker’s Compensation Commission. The release said the program is part ...

