Civil Practice – Law of the Case – Workers' Compensation – Quantum Meruit

By: Teresa Bruno July 19, 2018

A prior appeal vacated the Workers’ Compensation Commission’s order, which apportioned a claimant’s benefits between the parties hereto: the claimant’s former and current employers and their respective workers’ compensation carriers. Since that order was vacated, its findings of fact are neither the law of the case nor res judicata. We affirm the circuit court’s judgment in ...

