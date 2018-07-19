Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Murder – Evidence – Other Bad Acts – No Balancing Test (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno July 19, 2018

Where the evidence could support a finding that defendant accidentally shot the victim, it was not harmless error for the trial court to admit evidence of defendant’s alleged involvement in another murder. As to defendant’s convictions of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, we reverse and remand for a ...

