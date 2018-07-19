Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Murder – Expert Testimony – Victim's Location – Self-Defense

Criminal Practice – Murder – Expert Testimony – Victim's Location – Self-Defense

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 19, 2018

The location of the victim when he was shot was crucial to defendant’s claim of immunity under the Protection of Persons and Property Act, so it was not harmless error when the trial court allowed a paramedic to testify – outside her area of expertise – that the victim was on defendant’s porch when he ...

