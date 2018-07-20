Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Life – Beneficiary Designation – Divorced Spouse – Policy Owner (access required)

Insurance – Life – Beneficiary Designation – Divorced Spouse – Policy Owner (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 20, 2018

There is a genuine issue of fact as to whether defendant LeClaire was a co-owner of her now-deceased ex-husband’s life insurance policy, which named her as sole beneficiary. If that is the case, LeClaire might qualify as an irrevocable beneficiary under S.C. Code Ann. § 62-2-507. The court denies the defendant-administratrix’s motion to dismiss or for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo