Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / SC man gets 30 years in girlfriend’s shooting death

SC man gets 30 years in girlfriend’s shooting death

By: The Associated Press July 20, 2018

BEAUFORT (AP) A South Carolina man has been sentenced to prison in the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend.

The Island Packet of Hilton Head reports 45-year-old Jamie Jermaine Robinson was convicted July 19 of voluntary manslaughter in the death of 47-year-old Eulia Moon. He was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office release says Robinson provided accounts in an interview that were contradictory to evidence found at the scene and other witness statements. He initially claimed a masked assailant robbed him and shot Moon. Prosecutor Kimberly Smith called Robinson “a violent, abusive man” and “liar” in another statement.

He also received five years in prison on a weapons charge that will be served concurrently.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo