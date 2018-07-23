Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Coroner investigates possible electrocution of worker (access required)

Coroner investigates possible electrocution of worker (access required)

By: The Associated Press July 23, 2018

SPARTANBURG (AP) Authorities say a service technician for a heating and air company appears to have been electrocuted while working. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said 35-year-old Andrew Middlebrough of Greenville was found dead June 20 at a manufacturing plant in Spartanburg. Clevenger said in a statement it appears Middlebrough was electrocuted, but an autopsy has been ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo