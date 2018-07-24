Quantcast
Manslaughter defendant granted new trial based on crime scene testimony (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 24, 2018

  Paramedics typically don’t moonlight as crime scene reconstruction experts. But an EMT’s total lack of forensics training did not stop a trial judge from allowing her to testify about the location of a victim’s body, which undermined the defendant’s self-defense claim. “They’re definitely pushing the envelope on this,” said Robert Dudek, chief appellate defender in ...

