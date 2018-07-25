3 others join S Carolina governor asking to keep union out

Flight-line employees at Boeing Co.’s North Charleston plant decided in May to join the International Association of Machinists.

But Boeing is asking the National Labor Relations Board to toss out that vote because flight-line workers aren’t a distinct group from the rest of the plant.

The Post and Courier in Charleston reports that South Carolina’s attorney general’s office wrote on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster that allowing the union would threaten the state’s economy.

Union lawyer Matthew Clash-Drexler says that argument strains credibility.

Before the Boeing vote, McMaster said the union’s presence would be “about as welcome as a Category 5 hurricane.”