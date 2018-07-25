Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / 3 others join S Carolina governor asking to keep union out

3 others join S Carolina governor asking to keep union out

By: The Associated Press July 25, 2018

CHARLESTON (AP) South Carolina’s governor is being joined by governors in Maine, Tennessee and Mississippi in asking federal officials to overturn a union vote at a Boeing plant.

Flight-line employees at Boeing Co.’s North Charleston plant decided in May to join the International Association of Machinists.

But Boeing is asking the National Labor Relations Board to toss out that vote because flight-line workers aren’t a distinct group from the rest of the plant.

The Post and Courier in Charleston reports that South Carolina’s attorney general’s office wrote on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster that allowing the union would threaten the state’s economy.

Union lawyer Matthew Clash-Drexler says that argument strains credibility.

Before the Boeing vote, McMaster said the union’s presence would be “about as welcome as a Category 5 hurricane.”

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo