Court finds hyperlink sufficient for service terms agreement

By: Heath Hamacher July 25, 2018

  A federal court in Charleston has found that an internet agreement featuring a hybrid clickwrap and browsewrap disclaimer is enforceable, ruling June 26 that a man reserving a hotel room consented to a website’s terms of service and was put on sufficient notice of an existing arbitration agreement when he clicked “Complete Reservation.” Joseph Church ...

