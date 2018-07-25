Quantcast
Contract – Church's Payments – Pastor's Widow – Bylaws – Laches – Constitutional – First Amendment

By: Teresa Bruno July 25, 2018

Where the defendant-church’s board of directors was appointed by a late pastor rather than being elected by the congregation, a board-executed contract promising to pay the plaintiff-widow the pastor’s salary for the rest of her life was not valid. We reverse the circuit court’s judgment in favor of the widow. Since our civil courts can completely resolve ...

