Home / Top Legal News / Diagnostic lab is a healthcare provider (access required)

Diagnostic lab is a healthcare provider (access required)

By: Matt Chaney July 25, 2018

The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled in a 4-1 decision in late June that Quest Diagnostics, Inc. acted as a licensed healthcare provider when testing a child’s DNA to determine the cause of his seizures. In doing so, the court may have dealt a blow to the plaintiff’s federal wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit alleged that ...

