Murder conviction reversed over evidential errors (access required)

Murder conviction reversed over evidential errors (access required)

By: Matt Chaney July 25, 2018

  Tyrone King was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his neighbor in 2012. The Supreme Court ruled July 18 that his conviction should be reversed because the trial court erred in allowing evidence of other crimes without properly considering whether such information was allowed under the state rules of evidence. “The ...

