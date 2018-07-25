Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition (access required)

Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition (access required)

By: David Donovan July 25, 2018

Speaking of federal judges serving lifetime appointments, a federal judge in Nebraska has raised controversy after going on a Twitter offensive against a group of law clerks who are working to combat sexual harassment in the federal judiciary. Richard Kopf, Senior Judge of the U.S. District Court in Nebraska, fired off a tweet July 20 comparing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo