Lee prison guard accused of trying to smuggle drugs in hair

BISHOPVILLE (AP) A guard at Lee Correctional Institution has been arrested after authorities say she tried to smuggle marijuana into the facility in her hair.

The Greenwood Index-Journal reports Uniqueqa Akeema James was arrested July 22 on charges of misconduct in office, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and furnishing a prisoner with contraband.

According to warrants, a package wrapped in electrical tape was hidden in her hair and contained 125 grams of marijuana.

Bond information was not available. It was unknown if James is represented by an attorney.

James had worked for the state Department of Corrections since April 3, 2017.

Lee Correctional is a maximum-security prison in Bishopville that houses more than 1,200 male inmates.

