Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Lee prison guard accused of trying to smuggle drugs in hair

Lee prison guard accused of trying to smuggle drugs in hair

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2018

BISHOPVILLE (AP) A guard at Lee Correctional Institution has been arrested after authorities say she tried to smuggle marijuana into the facility in her hair.

The Greenwood Index-Journal reports Uniqueqa Akeema James was arrested July 22 on charges of misconduct in office, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and furnishing a prisoner with contraband.

According to warrants, a package wrapped in electrical tape was hidden in her hair and contained 125 grams of marijuana.

Bond information was not available. It was unknown if James is represented by an attorney.

James had worked for the state Department of Corrections since April 3, 2017.

Lee Correctional is a maximum-security prison in Bishopville that houses more than 1,200 male inmates.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo