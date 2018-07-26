Prisons aim to jam phones, detect drones carrying contraband

COLUMBIA (AP) Next month, South Carolina prison officials will test equipment that can jam the signals of contraband cellphones used by inmates, but the state prison director said he needs more technology than that to keep prisons safe.

The jamming device will be tested at part of Lee Correctional Institution, where seven inmates died in a riot in April, and state Corrections Director Bryan Stirling on July 26 told a committee of lawmakers reviewing spending on permanent projects he hopes to test the $565,000-a-year device in the whole prison by the end of the year in his effort to get an exemption to a federal law that prohibits blocking signals.

Instead of jamming all cell phones, the device allows signals from certain phones to pass through. But it is also more expensive and requires more frequent updates than devices that jam all phones, Stirling said.

Lawmakers suddenly became more receptive to Stirling’s requests for more money for prison safety after the deadly riots. Stirling appeared July 26 before a subcommittee of the Joint Bond Review Committee, which reviews spending on permanent items.

Stirling told members the battle against contraband never ends. He said drone operators outside prison walls have now found a technology that allows them to fly one over a prison fence to a specific point at a specific time where an inmate can wait and grab a bag of banned items, like cash, drugs, cellphones or weapons.

“Amazon should be looking at this,” Stirling said.

To combat the drones, Stirling is buying his own drones to patrol over prisons and is pricing a device that can detect the radio signals drones send and give officers a warning when one is in the area. A different, $1 million detection device looks for cellphone signals and could pinpoint the location of a contraband phone within several prison cells, he said.

Stirling touted a new 24-hour command center that can monitor prisons across the state. He said officers recently seized a kite after they saw it flying back and forth in a prison yard and realized that inmates were using it to send messages to each other.

Prison officials are also installing 50-foot (15-meter) high netting like the nets found on the backstops of golf driving ranges to stop people from throwing footballs or book bags full of contraband over the 12-foot (4-meter) high prison fences.

Stirling hopes it will be high enough to stop what he thinks the contraband rings will try next — T-shirt cannons like the ones used to launch merchandise into crowds at sporting events.

The extra emphasis on contraband is already showing results. During the 12 months ending in June, prison officials confiscated 4,815 phones from South Carolina’s nearly 20,000 inmates. They seized 7,482 phones from July 2016 to June 2017, Stirling said.

Cell phones are especially dangerous because they allow inmates to threaten and extort money from people outside, run drug rings and even warn inmates that officers have started searching cells for contraband.

“For the longest time, prisons just wanted to keep people in,” Stirling said. “We’re under attack from the outside, not just from the inside.”

